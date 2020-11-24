Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Yuvika Chaudhary shares videos from husband Prince Narula’s birthday celebrations, calls him ‘my life’, watch

Yuvika Chaudhary shares videos from husband Prince Narula’s birthday celebrations, calls him ‘my life’, watch

Yuvika Chaudhary shared two videos from the birthday celebrations of her husband and actor Prince Narula. Clearly the couple had a lot of fun. Watch

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got married in 2018.

Actor couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are easily among the most popular TV stars. On Monday, Prince turned a year older. Now, Yuvika has shared videos from their birthday celebrations.

Sharing one, Yuvika wrote: “Happy birthday my life @princenarula @decorbytq @papadontpreachbyshubhika @stylebysugandhasood.” The video showed Prince and Yuvika dancing as music played in the background. The entire party was themed black-and-white, with dashes of gold here and there. While Prince had a black T-shirt on, Yuvika wore a cute short white dress with big black dots. Her hair was done in two pony tails and she also wore white clips in her hair.

The video additionally has sparkle as effects. Yuvika shared another video, from the same setting, this time the couple was seen in each other’s arms.

 



 

Yuvika was in the news recently after being diagnosed with Covid 19 and dengue. Talking about the tough time they had and how her husband looked after her, she had said how the doctors had told him to arrange for bottles of blood platelets. “It doesn’t get worse than this. Kisiko bhi aisa kabhi na ho jo hamare saath hua hai, kuch dinno se (may no one suffer like we have in the last few days),” she said.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s fresh pics from Maldives will give you wanderlust, see here

Speaking to ETimes TV, Yuvika had said, “I can’t forget that night when the doctor called Prince in the middle of the night and asked him to arrange 3 units (pools) of blood platelets. Prince had to run and he brought in 20 friends and relatives to test if their blood groups matched with mine. 5 of them were found to have the same group. One unit transfusion took nearly 5 hours.”

When she had barely recovered from twin ailment, a video of hers in a loose Anarkali dress on Karwa Chauth went viral with fans speculating that she was pregnant. Yuvika wasn’t amused as she was still a bit low on strength after her sickness.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
Nov 24, 2020 09:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Nov 24, 2020 10:35 IST
How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar
Nov 24, 2020 09:45 IST
India test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile: Report
Nov 24, 2020 10:54 IST

latest news

Ananya Panday returns from Dubai in Louis Vuitton worth over Rs 4 lakh
Nov 24, 2020 11:04 IST
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine less effective when given in bigger doses
Nov 24, 2020 11:01 IST
Australia opens up more borders in domestic travel boost, eyes vaccine
Nov 24, 2020 10:47 IST
Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to grab world’s second-richest ranking
Nov 24, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.