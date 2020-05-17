Zaan Khan of Humari Bahu Silk says show’s crew threatens to commit suicide due to non-payment of dues by producers

Television actor Zaan Khan has shared a shocking Instagram update about the cast and crew of his Zee TV show Humari Bahu Silk. Zaan says the crew has not been paid by the producers and is now threatening to commit suicide.

“It’s sad and shocking to know that team #HumariBahuSilk has not been paid till date!! Also, the actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide!! Why does this happen all the time!! Why can’t Broadcasts do something!! #ZeeTV #ZaanKhan @zeetv @zaan001,” he captioned a picture of him and his co-star from the show, Chahat Pandey.

In another post, Zaan wrote, “I request to all my actor friends & especially my fans PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD I am really sorry to be sharing this, i am someone who doesnt like to talk about negativity, but i just HAD to. This is for me, for my co actor’s, my fellow technician’s, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms , sphereorigin , fourlions , Fireworks , and many more and never have i had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. PRODUCERS - @devyanirale ) , @guptajyoti12 , Sudhashu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors . BOHOT HO GAYA AB ! stop being so inhuman @zeetv @zee5 @zeetvme Please share this as much as you guys can.”

The actor’s fans grew concerned on reading Zaan’s message. “Do not be sad, my eyes. I pray for you in every prayer, Inshaallah. Everything will be fine. We are all with you, spirit,” wrote one. Another, who claimed to be a part of the show’s wardrobe team wrote, “I was part of the show as a designer nd havnt got the money yet ... this is the brutal truth of our industry.”

A source told Telly Chakkar, “While the world is in lockdown and needs money to survive, the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk are almost begging and pleading to the biggies for their payments to be done. They are only asking for their own money, that the producer owes them, can you understand the frustration level?”

“You have given your all to a show and for the service, you are not even paid, especially in this lockdown situation. A few character artists along with make-up personals have given up on the situation. They have been crying. It won’t be surprising if they resort to suicide as they are in a situation wherein ending their lives must seem easier than surviving and begging for their own money. Trust me, the situation is gross,” added the source.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Humari Bahu Silk started airing in 2019 and wrapped up after just five months. “Honestly, I don’t know why the show is going off air, as it was raking in decent ratings. It could be because of the time slot, as we are competing with big shows. It’s a decision taken by the channel and as an artiste, you don’t have much say in it. I am obviously sad and disappointed, as I have worked hard and grown as an artiste during the course of the show. But I am sure that this will materialise into bigger opportunities,” Zaan had told The Times of India in October last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more