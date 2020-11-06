Zaid Darbar’s mother showers love and blessings on Gauahar Khan, says ‘Welcome to our family’

Actor Gauahar Khan announced her engagement to social media influencer Zaid Darbar on Thursday. Zaid’s mother, Farzana, showered love and blessings on the happy couple. She also welcomed Gauahar into the family.

Sharing a picture with Gauahar on Instagram, Farzana wrote, “Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll. Stay happy.”

Gauahar ended months of speculation on Thursday by making her relationship with Zaid official. She shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with an adorable picture, which was captioned with ring and heart emojis

In the photo, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen gazing lovingly at each other, surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.”

Several of Gauahar and Zaid’s industry colleagues, including actors Neha Dhupia, Mandana Karimi and Sunil Grover, singer Neha Kakkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani and others congratulated them.

Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, had also showered praise on Gauahar. He had said in an earlier interview that she ‘takes immense care of’ his son and that he has ‘absolutely no objection’ to their marriage.

Ismail had said that Gauahar visited them shortly before her entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’. “Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don’t think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today’s times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him,” he had told The Times of India.

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three ‘seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.”

