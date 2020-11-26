Zidd poster out: Amit Sadh brings to celluloid story of Kargil hero with a will of steel

The first poster of Zee5 original action series Zidd, starring Amit Sadh in the lead role, is out. The actor plays the role of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger, who was left unfit for active duty after suffering bullet injuries but overcame obstacles to build a successful career in the corporate world.

In the poster, Amit can be seen dressed in military gear. At the centre, there is a silhouette of a man in a wheelchair. The poster also reveals the release date of the show - January 22.

“Victory awaits those who have the #Zidd to withstand the struggle. #JeetKiZidd #Zidd premieres 22nd January @zee5premium,” Amit wrote, sharing the poster on Instagram.

Zidd will be directed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. The show, which also stars Amrita Puri, Aly Goni and Sushant Singh, marks Boney’s digital debut as a producer.

In an earlier statement, Amit had said, “Zidd is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers. I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. Yeh jo Zidd hai, yeh mera sab ko salaam hai. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make.”

Boney had said, “When Akash and Joy narrated the story of Zidd to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant.”

