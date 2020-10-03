Zubair Khan’s suicide attempt to Armaan Kohli’s arrest, looking back at biggest Bigg Boss controversies

Over the years, Bigg Boss has been at the swirling vortex of a number of controversies, from a suicide attempt to amorous encounters in the bathroom to--and we wish we were making this up--to throwing urine at other contestants. Before the popular reality show returns with its 14th season on Saturday, here is looking back at some of the biggest controversies on the show.

Zubair Khan’s suicide attempt:

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan, who was publicised as a relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, attempted suicide after being chided by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for misbehaving with other contestants. Salman called Zubair a ‘nalla (useless) don’ and told him, “Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na, toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi (I swear to God, if I don’t make you a dog, my name is not Salman Khan).” After Zubair was evicted from the show, he filed a police complaint against Salman.

Ssara Khan and Ali Merchant’s wedding:

Television actors Ssara Khan and Ali Merchant got married on Bigg Boss 4. However, their wedding in the Bigg Boss house was mired in controversy, as her family claimed that they had already tied the knot two years ago. “Their nikaah took place two years ago, but we were told not to say so in the media by Merchant’s family, as that would have affected their career,” Seema Khan, Sara’s mother, told Hindustan Times. It was also reported that the couple got paid Rs 50 lakh for tying the knot on national television. Just weeks after their televised wedding, they parted ways.

Armaan Kohli’s arrest for assaulting Sofia Hayat:

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli, infamous for his volatile temper on the show, was arrested after Sofia Hayat filed a complaint against him for hitting her with a mop. Although he was initially booked for assault by the Santacruz police, the Lonavala city police added charges of sexual harassment. Vishnu Pawar, inspector, Lonavala city police had told Hindustan Times, “We obtained the CCTV footage of the bungalow and upon scanning it, we could verify Hayat’s allegations. Kohli was subsequently arrested on Monday night.” Armaan was later released on bail.

Kamaal R Khan’s fights and eviction:

Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan created quite the ruckus when he participated in Bigg Boss 3. He was evicted when he lost his temper and hurled a water bottle at fashion designer Rohit Verma, which accidentally hit Shamita Shetty. The same day, he also almost came to fisticuffs with stand-up comedian Raju Shrivastav.

Swami Om throwing urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra:

Self-styled godman Swami Om threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a captaincy task in Bigg Boss 10 and was subsequently kicked out of the show. He did not take the eviction well and had to be escorted out by security personnel.

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati’s steamy encounters:

Bigg Boss 8 saw supermodel Diandra Soares and actor Gautam Gulati get rather cosy on the show. After giving him a ‘mysterious’ birthday gift in the bathroom, she kissed him in full view of the cameras. “Yes, during the show there was an attraction between me and Diandra, and we even kissed but then this is not a practical relationship... I’ve never shied away from speaking the truth so the truth is, this relationship is not possible. I’m much younger to her, and above all, I’ll never do something that my family doesn’t approve of,” he later told Hindustan Times.

Madhurima Tuli attacking Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan:

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh participated in Bigg Boss 13 after their rather messy break-up. They were constantly at loggerheads with each other but their fighting reached a crescendo when she attacked him with a frying pan in a fit of rage after he threw water at her. She was reprimanded by Salman for her act of aggression and evicted from the show.

