Up, close and musical with Malini!

Folk singer and exponent of Beneras gharana Malini Awasthi is said to have made best use of her time by meticulously working on expansion of music.

“Till date I have released seven folk albums but eventually the ongoing Covid phase gave me an opportunity to do my kind of music and songs. All my earlier albums had fine commercial numbers but the songs I have done recently are particularly close to my heart,” said the Padma Shree awardee.

The ‘Dil Mera Muft ka’ (Agent Vinod) singer said, “I have been a very busy artiste. It has been a 15-year-long journey with stage shows, lectures, events, workshops and more. Leave alone six months; I never had an opportunity to stay home at stretch of six days. The lockdown gave me a complete rest and immense time to be creative and musically fulfilled.

Malini shot for three of her songs before the lockdown out of which two have been released. “All my latest songs were recorded in Lucknow due corona crisis but nevertheless they have come out beautifully. I composed ‘Baba Neeimiya ka Ped…’ which we shot at Residency and Kudiya Ghat. I launched it on Father’s Day and dedicated it to my father. The song has already crossed two million views.”

Her second song ‘Preet Main na Dhoka Dhadi…’ was originally sung by Bhojpuri artiste Mohd Khalil some 50 years back. “We wanted to capture the spirit of Chowk and thankfully were able to show the beauty and heritage of Old City. It too garnered a great response on social media.” Malini’s next is a romantic ghazal penned by Ahmed Faraz, ‘Zindagi se Yehi Gila Hai Mujhe, Tu Bahut Der se Mila Hai Mujhe…’ which she has dedicated to her husband.

On a lighter note she shared that the lockdown made her a beautician, editor, technician as well as producer and director.

After ‘Janta Curfew,’ Malini wrote-composed and sang ‘Mil Kar Use Harana Hai’ which was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went viral. “My second song on migrant labourers, ‘Jaan ko jokhim mei dal kar chale kaun se desh…Pardesi Bhaiya’ is very close to me as a musician. Besides, I did some multi-artiste songs including (Amitabh) Bachchanji ‘Guzar jayega’,” she said.

Malini did FB live show ‘Mulakat Malini Ke Saath’ for 51 days in a row. “Every day we took new topic which ranged from school, childhood, Covid warriors and more. Besides, I did literary live session with prestigious universities all over India including. Virtual concerts including one for Fiji High Commission on I-Day eve with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt also kept me all busy.”

Of late, Malini recorded a song of Irish band U2 which has been recreated by Salim-Sulaiman and Karsh Kale. She has also sung for an ad jingle and a film song.