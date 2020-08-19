Sections

19.7 million people watched first night of Democratic convention on 10 TV networks

That number reflected a drop from the 26 million people who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2016, when Hillary Clinton was the party’s presidential nominee.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:20 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 14, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden (R), and vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, sign required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)

A total of 19.7 million people watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention on 10 U.S. television networks on Monday, according to Nielsen, tracking an event held virtually for the first time because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

