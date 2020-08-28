Sections

Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term

Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump talks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House -- and against a national backdrop of explosive racial tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.

“My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said.

