‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis

Joe Biden’s tweets come in the backdrop of US polls scheduled to be held on November 3 this year when he and Donald Trump will go head to head for the White House.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former US Vice President Joe Biden during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, US on August 20, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Former vice president and Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday “promised” that he would protect America against any seen or unseen threats and claimed that he knew how to lead the country through a crisis since he has done it before.

Taking a dig at president Donald Trump he said, “It’s the least of what we should expect from an American president.”

“I promise you that as president, I will protect America. I will protect you and your family. I will defend our nation from threats seen and unseen. It’s the least of what we should expect from an American president,” he tweeted.

 



Spotlighting his experience in helping the nation in a crisis, Biden said he wouldn’t waste any time bringing the prevailing coronavirus pandemic under control.

“I know how to lead this nation through a crisis because I’ve done it before. I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control and building our country back better,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

In a campaign video shared through the former vice president’s Twitter handle, the Democractic Party alleged that Trump had months but he still doesn’t have a plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, while Biden on the other hand knows “rebuilding our economy starts with fighting the virus, increasing testing, getting more protective gear for health care workers and calling for mask mandates nationwide.”

 

The outreach video further claimed that when the economy was on the verge of collapse in 2009, Biden led the largest stimulus in a generation and saved millions of jobs.

The party’s presidential candidate has promised to get working families back on their feet by lowering health costs and helping small businesses recover.

The tweets come in the backdrop of US polls scheduled to be held on November 3 this year, when Joe Biden and Donald Trump will go head to head for the White House.

