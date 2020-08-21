Sections
Joe Biden says would implement Covid-19 plan on ‘Day 1’ if elected

“If I’m your president, on Day 1 we’ll implement the national strategy I’ve been laying out since March,” he said, adding that President Donald Trump’s failure to protect more Americans from the deadly virus was “unforgivable.”

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:01 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Wilmington

Joe Biden said Thursday while accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president that he would implement a national plan to battle the coronavirus pandemic (AP)

Joe Biden said Thursday while accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president that he would implement a national plan to battle the coronavirus pandemic on his first day in office if he is elected.

“We’ll take the muzzle off our experts so the public gets the information they need and deserve -- honest, unvarnished truth,” he added.

