Sections

No one will be safe in Joe Biden’s America, Kamala Harris is ‘step worse’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump, in his speech, took a sharp aim at Kamala Harris as being hostile to police, and suggested that she and Joe Biden were at the center of “a left-wing war on cops.”

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

President Donald Trump speaks during an event Trump National Golf Club on Friday. (AP Photo )

US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” adding that the California Senator is a “step worse”.

“If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has,” said Trump while speaking to members of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

The president, in his speech, took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile to police, and suggested that she and Biden were at the center of “a left-wing war on cops.”

Also read: Kamala Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Joe Biden’s campaign



“This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect... No one will be safe in Biden’s America,” Trump said of former Vice President Joe Biden. “And I’m telling you on Nov. 3 you’re going to be getting it back.”



In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly asserted that Biden supports defunding the police, Fox News reported.

On Friday, President Trump’s reelection campaign was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYCPBA) on Friday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who also spoke at the NYCPBA meeting on Friday, attacked the prosecutorial record of Kamala Harris. Giuliani said that when Harris was California’s Attorney General, “she prosecuted little people but she wouldn’t prosecute big people.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST
Darren Sammy eyeing international return, says ‘I’ve not closed that door’
Aug 15, 2020 15:16 IST
On 45 years of Sholay, Ramesh Sippy revisits film
Aug 15, 2020 15:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.