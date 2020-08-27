Sections

‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather

“As a young girl, my grandfather would often take me on his morning walks in India, where he’d discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. That commitment and that fight for a better future lives on in me to this day,” The Vice Presidential nominee of Democratic Party said in a tweet.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington DC

Kamla Harris said those walks along the beach in India really “planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me.’ (AP file photo)

The Vice Presidential nominee of Democratic Party, Kamala Harris on Wednesday (local time) recalled that her grandfather, P V Gopalan would often take her on his morning walks in India, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights.

“As a young girl, my grandfather would often take me on his morning walks in India, where he’d discuss the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. That commitment and that fight for a better future lives on in me to this day,” she said in a tweet.

The tweet contained a 57-second video where she is heard saying: “My grandparents were phenomenal. We would go back to India like, every other year. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India. When I was a young girl, being the eldest grandchild, my grandfather would take me on his morning walk.”

Harris said those walks along the beach in India really “planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me.’



“All of his buddies who were also great leaders, they would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy and the importance of fighting for civil rights and that people would be treated equally regardless of where they were born or the circumstance of their birth,” she said. 

“Those walks along the beach in India really planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me, before I even realised it, that has led to me where I am today,” the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee is heard saying in the video.

Earlier this month too, Harris took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother’s attempts to “instil a love of good idli” in her and sister Maya and “long walks” with her grandfather in Chennai.

Speaking during an event by ‘South Asians of Biden’, Harris had extended wishes on India’s Independence Day and said Indian and US communities are bound together by so much more than their shared history and culture.

