Sections

US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘Designed to distract US’ citizens from their real troubles,’ Harris responds to Trump’s remarks

US Presidential Elections 2020: Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden who was also present in the interview said he was shocked and had never heard any former president use attack any female lawmaker using this kind of language.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Senator Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee. (Bloomberg)

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris responded to US president Donald Trump’s remarks where the latter had called her ‘nasty’ and ‘meanest’ US senator by saying that the president will say anything to hide his administrative failures.

Speaking to ABC’s David Muir, Kamala Harris said, “There is so much that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people. Whatever he is doing everyday is about neglect and negligence and it has harmed the American people.”

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden who was also present in the interview said he was shocked and had never heard any former president use attack any female lawmaker using this kind of language. He said that Trump’s actions reflect on his incompetence.

Donald Trump earlier had said that he was slightly surprised when he heard that Biden had picked Harris as his running mate.



“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said in reference to the questioning of US Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2019.

Kamala Harris, former attorney general and California senator, will go head-to-head against Mike Pence when the US goes into polls on November 3rd.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO mulls vaccine allocation in phases: Who would get it first?
Aug 22, 2020 12:41 IST
Doctor makes Ganesh idol using dry fruits in Surat, Gujarat. Tweets images
Aug 22, 2020 12:35 IST
5 security personnel, 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Baramulla
Aug 22, 2020 12:38 IST
Bengal: 3 held for minor’s rape and murder, family alleges police inaction
Aug 22, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.