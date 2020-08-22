US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘Designed to distract US’ citizens from their real troubles,’ Harris responds to Trump’s remarks

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris responded to US president Donald Trump’s remarks where the latter had called her ‘nasty’ and ‘meanest’ US senator by saying that the president will say anything to hide his administrative failures.

Speaking to ABC’s David Muir, Kamala Harris said, “There is so much that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people. Whatever he is doing everyday is about neglect and negligence and it has harmed the American people.”

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden who was also present in the interview said he was shocked and had never heard any former president use attack any female lawmaker using this kind of language. He said that Trump’s actions reflect on his incompetence.

Donald Trump earlier had said that he was slightly surprised when he heard that Biden had picked Harris as his running mate.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said in reference to the questioning of US Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2019.

Kamala Harris, former attorney general and California senator, will go head-to-head against Mike Pence when the US goes into polls on November 3rd.