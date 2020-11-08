Sections
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud,” Trump tweeted.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Biden defeated Trump in the election to become the 46th president of the United States. (Reuters image)

A day after Democratic rival Joe Biden beat him in the US presidential election, Donald Trump on Sunday once again levelled allegations of poll fraud and said charges that the counting process is being rigged should be taken seriously. As world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden for the win, US President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat.

Trump has been insisting the race to the White House was not over as he threw out allegations of voter fraud, without putting forward any evidence, and promised legal action. This time, he talked about the electoral process. “We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud,” he tweeted.

“We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a... Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots,” he added.

“When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about...how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the ENTIRE ELECTION - And what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia... ...and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly). @JonathanTurley,” he further tweeted, tagging criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

Trump filed lawsuits in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, seeking orders to make officials keep the late-arriving ballots separate from other ballots and stop ballot counting. However, despite the Supreme Court’s order to not include the late-arriving ballot in Pennsylvania, Biden took the lead and eventually won the state.

