‘Backbone of our democracy’: VP-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to black women

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday delivered her first address to the nation after getting elected as the Vice President of the United States. During the address, Harris sent a message for protecting democracy through voting and paid a tribute to a tribute to black women’s role in American politics.

Wearing a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage, Harris opened her speech with late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon remarks. “Democracy is not a state but an act,” she said.

In tribute to black women, she said, “so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

“Generation of women, Blacks, Asians, Latina, Native Americans, who throughout our history paved the way for this moment. Women who fought, so much for equality and justice,” she said.

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she added.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in her first post-election address to the nation.

Harris also noted her ascension to the role comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified and 55 years after the signing of the Voting Rights Act, which expanded who could participate in American democracy.

Harris who has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is the first woman to be elected as vice president of America.

As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, her victory has come as hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

In her previous experience, Harris has served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a US Senator. After she ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on January 20.