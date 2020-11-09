Biden and Harris gear up for transition, list plans for key issues on updated website

While Donald Trump has still not conceded to his opponent Joe Biden in the US presidential race, the coming leader, along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris, is moving forward with the transition plan.

The Biden-Harris team has updated its website to showcase four policy areas the incoming administration will prioritise. The Biden-Harris campaign now has official social media channels as well - with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts using the handle @Transition46.

On Sunday morning, the transition’s Twitter account posted a video narrated by Biden discussing his goals for his presidency.

The key areas that the incoming administration will focus on are: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change. On the challenges that the country faces, the site says, “Our nation is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, powerful calls for racial justice, and the existential threat of climate change. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris know we can’t simply go back to the way things were before. The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One and build us back better.”

The site also includes a page devoted to the transition process, which it says will prioritise “diversity of ideology and background; talent to address society’s most complex challenges; integrity and the highest ethical standards to serve the American people and not special interests; and transparency to garner trust at every stage.”

This all is a marked departure from the current incumbent President Trump’s working style. The outgoing administration has always followed Trump’s tweets as its orders rather than having a well thought out plan for the country. Biden on the other hand, has consistently said in his campaign speeches that “plans and transparency in implementing those” are needed “to help the country tackle Covid-19 as well as the economic crisis post the pandemic”.