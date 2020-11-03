Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Biden predicts ‘big win’ in Pennsylvania

Biden predicts ‘big win’ in Pennsylvania

Biden delivered a speech focused on the need to expand health care, address income inequality and racial injustice.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. (AFP)

Joe Biden is predicting a victory in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden encouraged the audience to vote and said, “I have a feeling we’re coming together for a big win tomorrow!” The crowd, about 250 cars gathered in the parking lot of Heinz Field, honked their horns and cheered as he spoke.

Biden was the headliner at a star-studded pair of rallies Monday night. Before he spoke in Pittsburgh, running mate Kamala Harris delivered a call to action at a rally in Philadelphia that was live-streamed on a large screen at the Pittsburgh rally. John Legend played in Philadelphia, while Lady Gaga performed in Pittsburgh and exhorted the crowd to “vote like your lives depend on it!”

Click here for the complete coverage of US Presidential Election.

Biden delivered a speech focused on the need to expand health care, address income inequality and racial injustice. After four events across Ohio and Pennsylvania Monday, Biden’s voice grew hoarse, but he was still energetic, at times pounding the podium for emphasis.

Biden’s campaign insists the Democrat has multiple paths to victory, but his easiest route is through Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He’ll be campaigning in Scranton and Philadelphia on Election Day, and told the crowd Monday night, “The power is in your hands, Pennsylvania!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nov 03, 2020 11:52 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 11:35 IST
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Nov 03, 2020 11:12 IST

latest news

Zydus Cadila files investigational new drug application for Covid-19 treatment
Nov 03, 2020 11:52 IST
PM Modi, vice president condole violin maestro TN Krishnan’s death
Nov 03, 2020 11:49 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Clad in PPE, polling staff ready for second phase
Nov 03, 2020 11:43 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Top leaders cast votes, urge people to vote
Nov 03, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.