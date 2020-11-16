Sections
Cases filed by people show ‘unconstitutionality’ of election: Donald Trump

In a tweet, President Trump said that the cases filed against the 2020 election have been filed by people who faced ‘horrible abuses’.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

US President Donald Trump walks down the west wing colonnade from the oval office to the rose garden. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has promised more lawsuits in the near future that will prove the unconstitutionality of the November presidential election.

“Many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

 

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.

Major US media outlets said that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet. Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.

