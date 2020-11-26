Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Democracy was tested this year, people up to the task: Joe Biden

Democracy was tested this year, people up to the task: Joe Biden

Observing that the country faces a long, hard winter, Joe Biden said Americans have fought a nearly year-long battle with a virus in this nation.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US president-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on November 25, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

US President-elect Joe Biden has said democracy was tested this year when coronavirus hit and the people of the country showed that they were up to the task by voting in record numbers in the presidential elections amid the pandemic.

He also said the country is at war with the coronavirus and called for redoubling of efforts to combat it.

“Let us be thankful for democracy itself. In this election year, we have seen record numbers of Americans exercise their most sacred right — that of the vote — to register their will at the ballot box. Think about that. In the middle of a pandemic, more people voted this year than have ever voted in the history of America,” Biden said in his Thanksgiving address from Wilmington in Delaware on Wednesday.

Over 150 million people cast a ballot. That is simply extraordinary, he said.



“If you want to know what beats deep in the heart of America, it’s this: democracy. The right to determine our lives, our government, our leaders. The right to be heard. Our democracy was tested this year. And what we learned is this: The people of this nation are up to the task,” Biden said.

“In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honour the results. The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else. Through the vote — the noblest instrument of non-violent protest ever conceived — we are reminded anew that progress is possible,” he said.

“That ‘We the People’ have the power to change what Jefferson called “the course of human events.

“That with our hearts and hands and voices, today can be better than yesterday, and tomorrow can be better still. We should be thankful, too, that America is a covenant and an unfolding story,” he added.

The president-elect called for uniting the country.

“You want us — Democrats and Republicans and Independents — to come together and work together. And that, my friends, is what I am determined to do. Americans dream big. And as hard as it may seem this Thanksgiving, we are going to dream big again,” he said.

Observing that the country faces a long, hard winter, Biden said Americans have fought a nearly year-long battle with a virus in this nation.

“It’s brought us pain and loss and frustration, and it has cost so many lives - 260,000 Americans and counting. It has divided us, angered us, and set us against one another. I know the country has grown weary of the fight,” he said.

“But we need to remember we’re at a war with a virus, not with each other. This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight. Let’s remember — we are all in this together,” he said.

“For so many of us, it’s hard to hear that this fight isn’t over, that we still have months of this battle ahead of us. And for those who have lost loved ones, I know this time of year is especially difficult,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Nov 26, 2020 09:11 IST
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Nov 26, 2020 09:33 IST
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Nov 26, 2020 09:23 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST

latest news

’You can’t figure how to get him out’: Amir on Kohli-Babar comparison
Nov 26, 2020 09:59 IST
LU’s centenary celebrations: New Bharat to be gyanwan, dhanwan, charitrawan, says Rajnath
Nov 26, 2020 09:52 IST
Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof
Nov 26, 2020 09:47 IST
Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Nov 26, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.