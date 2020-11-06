Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Donald Trump claims would win US presidential election unless Democrats ‘steal’ it

Donald Trump claims would win US presidential election unless Democrats ‘steal’ it

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence Thursday that Democrats were trying to “steal” the US election with illegal votes, saying he would “easily win” the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 05:47 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Bloomberg photo)

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence Thursday that Democrats were trying to “steal” the US election with illegal votes, saying he would “easily win” the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” said the president as his reelection hopes hung by a thread.

Trump said his team had launched a “tremendous amount of litigation” to counter what he called the “corruption” of Democrats, even as several officials in battleground states where the vote remains undecided have defended the integrity of the vote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why did the BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
Nov 06, 2020 02:05 IST
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
Nov 06, 2020 06:32 IST
Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea today
Nov 06, 2020 06:56 IST
US Election 2020: Does Donald Trump have a legal case? Jury is out
Nov 06, 2020 04:22 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were being eyed for this remake
Nov 06, 2020 06:58 IST
Haryana reserves 75% private jobs for state’s residents
Nov 06, 2020 06:52 IST
This detail about Aishwarya-Abhishek’s fights left Kapil stumped. Watch
Nov 06, 2020 06:47 IST
Delhiwale: Stein’s shadow games
Nov 06, 2020 06:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.