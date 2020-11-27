Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Donald Trump says he will leave office if Joe Biden’s victory confirmed

Donald Trump says he will leave office if Joe Biden’s victory confirmed

Trump has made an unprecedented attempt to defy the results of the November 3 vote, spreading wild theories about stolen ballots and launching baseless legal challenges that have been thrown out by courts across the country.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 05:58 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

US President Donald Trump listens during a videoconference with members of military in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, but he repeated that he may never concede defeat.

Trump has made an unprecedented attempt to defy the results of the November 3 vote, spreading wild theories about stolen ballots and launching baseless legal challenges that have been thrown out by courts across the country.

Answering his first questions from reporters since the election, the president moved closer to accepting that he would serve only one term in office before Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

When asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory, Trump said, “Certainly I will. And you know that.”



But “if they do, they made a mistake,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

“This was a massive fraud,” Trump said about the election result, again without providing any evidence.

During the press call on Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday, he described the US voting infrastructure as “like a third-world country.”

President-elect Biden said Wednesday that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the election outcome.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Nov 27, 2020 02:01 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 27, 2020 05:38 IST
AstraZeneca may run additional trial
Nov 27, 2020 05:15 IST
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Nov 27, 2020 05:19 IST

latest news

Amazon will spend $500 million on holiday employee bonuses
Nov 27, 2020 06:22 IST
‘The only thing I am worried about’: More on Bumrah’s workload
Nov 27, 2020 06:24 IST
Donald Trump says he will leave office if Joe Biden’s victory confirmed
Nov 27, 2020 05:58 IST
14 foreign nationals arrested from train for illegally entering India
Nov 27, 2020 05:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.