Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Early vote in US presidential election hits record 100 million

Early vote in US presidential election hits record 100 million

The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A man sanitizes a privacy booth to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a polling station opened for early voting at Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island, New York. (REUTERS)

More than 100 million Americans cast an early vote in the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, driving what is expected to the highest turnout in modern times.

The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
Nov 04, 2020 00:51 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
Nov 03, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Chandigarh: Monitoring station on seasonal rivulet N-choe to be installed by November 20
Nov 04, 2020 00:52 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 4
Nov 04, 2020 00:48 IST
Man jumps before train in Dera Bassi
Nov 04, 2020 00:48 IST
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
Nov 04, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.