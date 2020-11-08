Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / ‘Grateful to woman most responsible for my presence’: VP-elect Kamala Harris remembers her mother in first speech after victory

‘Grateful to woman most responsible for my presence’: VP-elect Kamala Harris remembers her mother in first speech after victory

“When she came here from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn’t quite imagine this moment,” Kamala Harris said. “But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible,” she added.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at their election rally. (Reuters)

Kamala Harris who made history by getting elected as the first female vice president of the United States remembered her Indian mother on Saturday while addressing the nation in the first speech after the US presidential election victory. “I’m grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris,” she said at a drive-in rally in Joe Biden’s home city of Wilmington, Delaware.

“When she came here from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn’t quite imagine this moment,” Harris also said. “But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible,” she added.

Also Read | ‘Backbone of our democracy’: VP-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to black women

“I’m thinking about her and about the generations of women... who have paved the way for this moment tonight,” she also said while paying tribute to Black women, Asian, White, Latina and Native American women for their role in the American politics.

A daughter of an Indian immigrant and a Jamaican-born father, Kamala Harris is the first female to be elected as the vice-president of America. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.



Watch | Kamala Harris expresses gratitude to Indian mother

 

Harris’ maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.

She further declared her victory as the beginning for women in her maiden speech on Saturday. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in her acceptance speech at a drive-in rally in Delaware.

Also Read | ‘I am first, but will not be the last in office,’ says Harris in first nation address

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility,” she said.

A US senator from California, Harris has a track record of shattering glass ceilings. She served as San Francisco’s first female district attorney and was California’s first woman of colour to be elected attorney general.

Her background in criminal justice could help the Biden administration tackle the issues of racial equality and policing after the country was swept by protests this year. She is expected to be a top adviser on judicial nominations.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
Nov 08, 2020 12:21 IST
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Nov 08, 2020 12:51 IST
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Nov 08, 2020 09:41 IST
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Nov 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

I worked on my game after lockdown: Deepti Sharma
Nov 08, 2020 12:45 IST
Kamala Harris’ ‘hearty breakfast’ advice for women, favourite Indian dishes
Nov 08, 2020 12:50 IST
Karanvir Bohra shares video of wife Teejay’s baby bump: ‘This is a miracle’
Nov 08, 2020 12:43 IST
Adityanath dedicates power projects worth Rs 216 crore to Gorakhpur
Nov 08, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.