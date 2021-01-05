‘Hope Mike Pence comes through’: Trump puts vice president under spotlight to overturn US election

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the first day of the Republican National Convention. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has apparently pinned his hopes on the role of vice president in certifying the results of the 2020 presidential elections. During an election campaign rally meant for Georgia senate runoffs, Trump said that he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would “come through for us”, without elaborating on what exactly he wants his deputy to do.

“I hope that our great vice president...comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him as much,” said Trump.

The vice president largely holds a ceremonial role in the certification process once Congress certifies the Electoral College. Pence was reportedly seen with Trump in the Oval Office shortly before the latter departed for Georgia. Trump called Pence “wonderful” and “smart” man, adding that he’s “gonna have a lot to say about it”.

“And you know one thing with him, you’re gonna get straight shots -- he’s gonna call it straight,” said the Republican leader.

On January 6, the House of Representatives and the Senate will debate for two hours over the objections, if any, raised by the lawmakers on the election results, which will be followed by a vote. Trump’s allies need a majority of lawmakers in both chambers voting in their favour to uphold the objections. Such a scenario is highly unlikely as Democrats control the House and top Senate Republicans have already recognised Biden as the next US president.

Trump has been repeatedly alleging large-scale voter fraud, with no substantial evidence to corroborate his claims, and has been trying various methods to overturn the election. He was even caught on tape pressurising Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win. During a phone call with Brad Raffensperger, Trump repeatedly argued that the state official could change the certified results.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” said Trump. “Because we won the state.”