Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘president-elect’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘president-elect’

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:34 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” she said. (AP Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the “president-elect” of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results.

“This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” she said.

It is “a happy day for our country. Joe Biden is a unifier, because he is determined to bring people together.”



Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

Biden also took a razor-thin lead in votes counted from Georgia, which Trump until late in the campaign did not consider to be in play.

The Democrat has stopped short of declaring victory but said he expected that he and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris would triumph.

Trump has angrily made unsubstantiated claims of fraud and sought to halt vote counting after prematurely declaring victory himself following the close of polls Tuesday.

Biden’s performance came despite projections that Democrats will lose several seats in the House of Representatives, a major disappointment for the party which had hoped to expand its majority.

Pelosi played down the losses but said that the next House election in 2022 “will be a steeper climb” without Trump on the ballot.

The party of the president nearly always loses seats in Congress in the first midterm election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Nov 07, 2020 08:32 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 3 Live: Voters queue in booths across Saharsa, Kishanganj
Nov 07, 2020 07:58 IST
Bihar elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to set new voting records
Nov 07, 2020 08:30 IST
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Nov 07, 2020 07:19 IST

latest news

Keeper contest: Pant’s glitch and the return of Kishan
Nov 07, 2020 08:47 IST
Eating ‘whole foods’ means something different for Alfie, the alpaca. Watch
Nov 07, 2020 08:46 IST
‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful
Nov 07, 2020 08:34 IST
Italy, France consider giving Tunisia migrant boat alerts
Nov 07, 2020 08:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.