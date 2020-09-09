Sections
Home / US Presidential Election / It’d be an ‘insult’ if Harris became first woman President, says Donald Trump

It’d be an ‘insult’ if Harris became first woman President, says Donald Trump

“Nobody likes her,” US President Donald Trump said in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 07:28 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Donald Trump said his re-election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, “has now formed an unholy alliance” with the “radical left” through Kamala Harris. (Bloomberg photo)

Donald Trump said it would be an “insult” if Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected president, repeatedly mocking the Democratic vice presidential nominee at a North Carolina rally.

“People don’t like her,” Trump said after recounting her slide in polls while she was running for the Democratic nomination for president last year.

“Nobody likes her,” he said in Winston-Salem, N.C. “She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country.”

Trump said his re-election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, “has now formed an unholy alliance” with the “radical left” through Harris.



“You know who’s further left than crazy Bernie?” Trump asked, referring to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. “Kamala,” he said, theatrically stretching out and mispronouncing her name three times in a row.

Harris, California’s junior senator and a former attorney general of that state, is the first Black and Indian-American and Black woman on a on a major presidential party ticket.

