Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Joe Biden adds Barack Obama administration veterans to top staff

Joe Biden adds Barack Obama administration veterans to top staff

Cathy Russell, who was Jill Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama administration, will serve as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, evaluating applicants for administration roles. Louisa Terrell, who served as a legislative adviser to the president in the Obama administration and worked as deputy chief of staff for Biden in the Senate, will be director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:27 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Biden has indicated he plans to make and announce some of his Cabinet picks around Thanksgiving, and he said Thursday he’s already made his decision for treasury secretary. (AP file photo)

President-elect Joe Biden is adding four Obama-Biden administration veterans to his top ranks as he continues to build out his White House team.

Cathy Russell, who was Jill Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama administration, will serve as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, evaluating applicants for administration roles. Louisa Terrell, who served as a legislative adviser to the president in the Obama administration and worked as deputy chief of staff for Biden in the Senate, will be director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Terrell has already been engaged in Capitol Hill outreach as part of Biden’s transition team.

Carlos Elizondo, who was social secretary for Jill Biden during the Obama administration, will reprise his role and serve as social secretary for the incoming first lady. And Mala Adiga will serve as her policy director. Her role hints at what Biden may focus on as first lady — Adiga previously worked as a director for higher education and military families at the Biden Foundation, and also advised Jill Biden on policy during the Obama administration.

Also Read: Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition

The announcements come just a few days after Biden unveiled his first major round of top White House staff, including the appointment of his current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, to serve as deputy chief of staff, and campaign co-chair Rep. Cedric Richmond as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Late last week, he announced that longtime aide Ron Klain will serve as his chief of staff.

While the new hires give a sense of the White House that Biden is beginning to build, he has yet to appoint someone to fill the role of Covid-19 coordinator, which Klain announced this week, or name individuals for key communications roles. His team has thousands more staff-level roles to fill when it takes over the administration in January, and they’re currently reviewing applications and reaching out to potential candidates for key roles.

Biden has indicated he plans to make and announce some of his Cabinet picks around Thanksgiving, and he said Thursday he’s already made his decision for treasury secretary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Nov 24, 2020 06:09 IST
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 08:23 IST
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
Nov 24, 2020 08:44 IST
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Nov 24, 2020 08:44 IST

latest news

Rest in peace Lupo: Prince William and Kate Middleton bid goodbye to pet dog after 9 years
Nov 24, 2020 09:34 IST
Covid-19 effect: JEE (Main) could be postponed to February 2021
Nov 24, 2020 09:34 IST
UP selects 58K banking Sakhis through tech-driven process, CM gives nod for training
Nov 24, 2020 09:34 IST
Before meeting with PM, states discuss Covid vaccination plan
Nov 24, 2020 09:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.