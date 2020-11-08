‘Don’t tell me it’s not possible in the United States,’ says Biden, Kamala Harris confident she won’t be last woman in office

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greet guests during an election event in Wilmington, Delaware. (Bloomberg)

Congratulating the United States for bending the arc of the moral universe more towards justice, President-elect Joe Biden, in his first address to the nation after the victory, pledged to be a unifier. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered their first speeches at a victory party in Wilmington on Saturday (US time).

After days of nail-biting waiting for the final results, as counting got delayed owing to a deluge of mail ballots, Biden won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Click here for full coverage of US presidential election 2020

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” — this was his first tweet after the historic win. Biden has won more votes than any presidential ticket in history.

Here is what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said in their first addresses

Road ahead will not be easy: 5 things Kamala Harris said

> Democracy is an act. America’s democracy is not guaranteed. It takes sacrifice.

> The very democracy was at stake in this election.

> When my mother came to the US at the age of 19, she believed in an America where such a moment can come true.

> I may be the first woman in the office, but I won’t be the last. Because every little girl watching this on television now knows this is possible in America.

> No matter whom you have voted, I will become a Vice-President to all like Joe was. The work begins now. The road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready and so are Joe and I.

It’s time to heal: 5 things Joe Biden said.

> I pledge to be a President who doesn’t divide. I don’t see blue states and red states. I see the United States.

> I will make America respected around the world again. I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed on me.

> Don’t tell me it’s not possible in the United States. If there is one word to describe America, it will be ‘possibility’. America never gives up, never gives in. We are good people.

> On Monday, I will name a group of scientists to take control of the Covid-19 situation in America.

>It’s time to give each other time. It’s the time to heal. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.

Biden is delivering his first remarks as president-elect at a victory party in Wilmington, after he was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday. Biden jogged onto the stage wearing a black suit, black mask and light blue tie. He pointed and waved at the screaming crowd gathered to hear him speak.