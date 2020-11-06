Sections
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate on September 29, 2020. R (Reuters File Photo )

Democratic nominee Joe Biden edged ahead of President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, a major shift in the Republican stronghold that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1992.

Biden only needs a win in one more state -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada or North Carolina -- to reach the 270 electoral votes he needs to be elected president, provided that other race calls stand.

Biden moved out front of Trump in Georgia by 917 votes early Friday with the release of the latest batch of results from the state. The former vice president had trailed in the state since Election Night, but Trump’s initial lead of several hundred thousand votes progressively shrank as election officials tallied mail-in ballots that heavily favored the Democratic candidate.

The result is still too close to call the state, with a recount and legal challenges possible and more ballots yet to be counted, including those from military personnel stationed overseas.

