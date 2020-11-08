Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Joe Biden to announce 12-member task force for coronavirus response

Joe Biden to announce 12-member task force for coronavirus response

The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University, and Ezekiel Emanuel, a former Obama administration health adviser

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:45 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a much more muscular response to the pandemic than he says President Donald Trump has made. (AP)

President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-member coronavirus task force on Monday, his first step toward fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises, to mount an effective response to the pandemic that has infected millions and damaged the US economy.

The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University, according to a person familiar with his plans. It will also include Ezekiel Emanuel, a former Obama administration health adviser.

The co-chairs of the task force are scheduled to brief Biden on Monday after the members are announced.

The announcement was first reported by Axios.



Biden has promised a much more muscular response to the pandemic than he says President Donald Trump has made. The virus has infected 9.7 million people in the U.S. and killed more than 236,000 people as daily case counts continue to rise.

Kessler and Murthy were deeply involved in guiding the Biden campaign’s plans for responding to the virus, briefing Biden regularly, helping develop policy and helping top officials organize safe campaign events.

Biden’s plan calls for increased testing capacity, funding for businesses and schools to reopen safely, and eventually a vaccine distributed equitably and for free.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Nov 08, 2020 08:03 IST
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Nov 08, 2020 08:08 IST
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST

latest news

‘Backbone of our democracy’: VP-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to black women
Nov 08, 2020 08:45 IST
Biden believes India-US partnership is defining relationship of 21st Century
Nov 08, 2020 08:42 IST
R Ashwin’s renewed zeal keeps up Delhi Capitals hopes
Nov 08, 2020 08:38 IST
Speed eater Leah Shutkever breaks down all her world records. Watch
Nov 08, 2020 08:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.