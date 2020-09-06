Sections
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) said that she would not trust Donald Trump alone on a coronavirus vaccine adding that it would have to be a “credible source” that talks about “the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about”.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 04:24 IST

By Asian News International, Washington

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris (Reuters photo)

In an interview with CNN, Harris said that it was “going to be an issue for all of us” to get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the presidential elections.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I would not take his word,” CNN reported quoting Harris.

The California Senator further said that public health experts would be “suppressed, sidelined” with regard to getting the last word on the efficacy of the vaccine.



“If past is the prologue that they will not, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not.”

As per the latest update, the US has a total of 6,232,889 Covid-19 cases and 188,252 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3.

