Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / ‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results

‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results

‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Biden noted he has already won the most votes in history for any presidential candidate. (Twitter/Joe Biden)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday (US time) asked citizens to exercise calm and restraint while votes are being counted across polling centres, as he addressed Americans waiting for the final results.

Biden also told his supporters that the outcome is clear on who is winning the race. He said, “We do not have a final declaration but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race.”

He said that 24 hours ago Democrats were trailing in Pennsylvania and Georgia but currently the Democrats are leading in both the states.

“We are winning in Arizona, we are winning in Nevada - in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We have got over 74 million votes and the nation is behind us. Biden said, “I am proud of how well we have done across America. We have rebuilt the blue wall that crumbled in 2016. We will win Arizona after 24 years and Georgia after 28 years,” he further added.

Joe Biden, who was accompanied by Kamala Harris, the democratic vice presidential nominee, also appealed to US citizens to exercise restraint and calm as the votes were counted.

Several cities in the United States saw protests and rallies taken out by both sets of supporters. While Trump supporters - backed by the President’s claims of voter fraud - protested across ballot-counting centres against counting of votes, Biden’s supporters sensing they might be close to winning the race took to streets demanding that every vote be counted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
Nov 07, 2020 10:20 IST
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Nov 07, 2020 08:32 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Nov 07, 2020 09:53 IST
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Nov 07, 2020 09:59 IST

latest news

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Nov 07, 2020 10:18 IST
US Election 2020: Sand artist creates sculpture highlighting election result dilemma in Odisha
Nov 07, 2020 10:06 IST
UPSEE Counselling 2020: 2nd seat allotment result declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Nov 07, 2020 10:06 IST
The count goes on- with Joe Biden on the cusp of presidency
Nov 07, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.