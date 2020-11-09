Melania wants Trump to concede defeat to Joe Biden: Report

US President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

US First Lady Melania Trump has joined other members of her husband Donald Trump’s inner circle, asking him to accept the results of the US Presidential election and concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, reported CNN.

A source familiar with the conversation has told CNN that although Melania has not publicly commented on the election, she has privately weighed in with her opinion. “She has offered it, as she often does,” said the source. Melania has campaigned alongside President Trump for his re-election bid but has always been a silent observer. Even during Trump’s tenure, she chose not to make public statements about issues. Although on Twitter, Melania Trump echoed the views of her husband on election fraud, tweeting from her official White House account,

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

Not only Melania but Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser, had earlier approached the President about conceding the election, two sources told CNN. Although Trump has called this election race “far from over”. White House advisers have warned President Trump of his narrow chances in any legal fight, reported NYT but Trump has insisted his claims on Twitter saying that the media is “rushing to falsely pose” Biden as the winner.

President-elect Joe Biden had defeated Trump on Saturday in a closely contested election, securing the win by a victory in the state of Pennsylvania which took him past the required electoral college threshold of 270 votes. He received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate in history. Biden, a four-decade Washington figure has served as a Senator and then as vice president during Barack Obama’s administration.