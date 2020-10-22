Sections
E-Paper
Home / US Presidential Election / ‘Not a reality show... Trump incapable of taking the job seriously’, says Obama

‘Not a reality show... Trump incapable of taking the job seriously’, says Obama

“This is not a reality show. This is reality,” former president Obama said in Philadelphia, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 04:18 IST

By Agencies,

Former president Barack Obama. (AP)

Barack Obama said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had proved himself “incapable of taking the job seriously” as he appeared at his first public rally for Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.

“This is not a reality show. This is reality,” former president Obama said in Philadelphia, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”

He further said that the democracy can’t work if “leaders lie every day”.



The former US President made the comments at a drive-in car rally at in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as he hit the campaign trail for Biden in a bid to drum up support for his former vice president among young Americans and Black voters in the final stretch of the White House race.

The Biden campaign is hoping the star power of America’s first Black president will help boost turnout among young voters and African Americans, who are key to Democratic hopes of recapturing the White House.

At least 40 million Americans have already voted, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida, nearly 30 percent of the total turnout in 2016.

With the election less than two weeks away, Biden has an 7.9 point lead over Trump in an average of national polls, according to the RealClearPolitics website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 22, 2020 01:32 IST
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Oct 22, 2020 03:41 IST
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
Oct 22, 2020 01:55 IST
Issue of migrants will work to NDA’s advantage: Sanjay Jha
Oct 22, 2020 03:14 IST

latest news

Govt staff get bonus worth ₹3,700 crore to boost spending during festive season
Oct 22, 2020 05:40 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden tied in Texas, poll shows
Oct 22, 2020 05:37 IST
Tesla beats on profit, reaffirms goal of 500,000 deliveries
Oct 22, 2020 05:19 IST
Gang of thieves busted in Mohali
Oct 22, 2020 05:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.