‘Not a reality show... Trump incapable of taking the job seriously’, says Obama

Barack Obama said Wednesday that President Donald Trump had proved himself “incapable of taking the job seriously” as he appeared at his first public rally for Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.

“This is not a reality show. This is reality,” former president Obama said in Philadelphia, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”

He further said that the democracy can’t work if “leaders lie every day”.

The former US President made the comments at a drive-in car rally at in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as he hit the campaign trail for Biden in a bid to drum up support for his former vice president among young Americans and Black voters in the final stretch of the White House race.

The Biden campaign is hoping the star power of America’s first Black president will help boost turnout among young voters and African Americans, who are key to Democratic hopes of recapturing the White House.

At least 40 million Americans have already voted, according to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida, nearly 30 percent of the total turnout in 2016.

With the election less than two weeks away, Biden has an 7.9 point lead over Trump in an average of national polls, according to the RealClearPolitics website.