Sections
E-Paper
Home / US Presidential Election / Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite

Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite

The final debate will be on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 04:31 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. (REUTERS)

Washington, OThe Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday it has cancelled next week’s showdown between Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden, after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.

“Each (candidate) now has announced alternate plans for that date,” the commission said in a statement. “It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15.”

The final debate will be on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission had announced Thursday it was converting the October 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, but the president refused to participate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Oct 10, 2020 02:59 IST
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 10, 2020 04:31 IST
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST

latest news

Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 10, 2020 04:31 IST
Priest dies after house set afire over land row in Rajasthan village
Oct 10, 2020 04:23 IST
Killed 25 ‘traitors’ in Bastar, Maoists claim in statement
Oct 10, 2020 04:16 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 10, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.