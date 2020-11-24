Sections
Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:44 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Harrisburg

President-elect Joe Biden has announced key members of foreign policy and national security team. (REUTERS)

Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

“As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

President Donald Trump, who lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden, has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

