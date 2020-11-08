‘Triumph for Black Americans, Indian Americans’: Sonia Gandhi in congratulatory letter to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday conveyed her party’s congratulations to Joe Biden, the US president-elect and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, as they are poised to take over (ANI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday conveyed her party’s congratulations to Joe Biden, the US president-elect and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, as they are poised to take over. In her heartfelt letters, Gandhi praised Harris’ courage and alluded to her Indian roots by invoking her “remarkable mother”.

She stressed on Harris’s unwavering support for human rights and democratic values, and heralded her win as a “triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans”. “I admire the unwavering courage with which you have fought for your convictions -- the beliefs and values you imbibed from your remarkable mother!” she wrote.

Also Read | From dosas to racist and sexist remarks: The making of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Gandhi ended the note with hopes of welcoming Harris to India soon “not just as an admired leader of a great democracy but also as a beloved daughter”. She noted that Harris’ win is also a victory for all the noble values enshrined in the American constitution -- democracy, social justice, and racial and gender equality.

In a separate letter to Joe Biden, she talked about the ardent interest Indians had taken in the US presidential election this year. She hailed him for his “measured speeches and stress on healing divisions among people”. Noting that business, trade, education, technology, and defence cooperation have together fostered strong bonds between the United States and India, Gandhi wrote in a hopeful note that under Biden’s “wise and mature leadership, we look forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world”.

Also Read |From youngest senator in 1972 to oldest President: Joe Biden’s inspiring 50 years’ journey

Gandhi drew a parallel between the concerns the president-elect and Indians espoused alike. She also expressed her hopes of them working together for ushering in peace and development in their respective countries and in the world at large.

Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the US in an election that was marred by conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. Kamala Harris, his running mate, is the first-ever Indian-American and Black woman vice president of the US.