Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Trump addresses nation from the White House

Trump addresses nation from the White House

President Trump alongwith Vice President Mike Pence declares victory in the US presidential polls.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump claps alongside US First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

After Biden’s speech, US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from the White House saying, “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions of people who voted for Trump. He attacked legitimate vote counting efforts suggesting attempts to tally all ballots amounted to disenfranchising his supporters. He insisted that states where vote tallies currently show him leading should be called in his favor, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Trump said in the East Room.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” and said that he was preparing to declare victory earlier in the evening.

Click here for complete coverage of US Presidential elections.

Trump claimed a fraud was being committed, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.”

Despite millions of votes still outstanding, Trump said, “Frankly we did win this election.” He added that he would to the US Supreme Court and said that he wanted “all voting to stop.” He also claimed victory in Georgia and North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence accompanied President Trump in the address and thanked them for casting their votes for 4 more years of President Trump. He said, “We will make America great again, again.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Nov 04, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
German footwear giant begins production in Agra after leaving China
Nov 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Karishma Prakash resigns from Kwan, has ‘nothing to do with Deepika’ now
Nov 04, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.