Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Trump campaign wants Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal

Trump campaign wants Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal

The Trump campaign on Wednesday asked the the US Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to schedule a hearing and permit Giuliani to present arguments.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Giuliani doubled down on his conspiracy claims in an off-the-rails Thursday press conference alongside Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, whom the campaign disowned on Sunday. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump’s campaign is asking to have Rudy Giuliani argue the appeal in its federal lawsuit seeking to undo Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The Trump campaign on Wednesday asked the the US Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to schedule a hearing and permit Giuliani to present arguments. The former New York mayor and onetime federal prosecutor made his first court appearance in nearly three decades to argue the case before a trial judge at a Nov. 17 hearing, in which he occasionally displayed rusty legal knowledge and made wild claims of a vast voter-fraud conspiracy.

US District Judge Matthew Brann issued a stinging dismissal of the case on Saturday.

Giuliani doubled down on his conspiracy claims in an off-the-rails Thursday press conference alongside Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, whom the campaign disowned on Sunday. As he was speaking, what appeared to be streaks of hair dye appeared to run down the sides of Giuliani’s face, a moment that quickly became an internet meme.

A number of Trump allies called for the president to concede following the press conference, with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called the campaign legal team a “national embarrassment” on Sunday. But Giuliani appears to still enjoy the president’s confidence. The two were planning to appear together on Wednesday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for a meeting with Republican state legislators to discuss voter-fraud allegations.

The campaign has asked the federal appeals court in Philadelphia for an emergency injunction blocking the “the effects” of certification while it seeks to revive the lawsuit. In a filing on Tuesday asking the court to deny the motion, Pennsylvania officials, who certified Biden’s victory on Tuesday, were quick to point out that it’s unclear what the relief the campaign is seeking even means.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Nov 25, 2020 22:42 IST
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Nov 25, 2020 22:38 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Nov 25, 2020 23:20 IST

latest news

Chandigarh records coldest November day in decade
Nov 25, 2020 23:56 IST
Mumbai civic body panel mulls taking back Bandra plot from film corporation
Nov 25, 2020 23:54 IST
PMC forms 15 teams to check Covid violations at hotels, bars and malls
Nov 25, 2020 23:53 IST
Despite thin traffic, fatalities on E-way close to last year as empty roads often prompted motorists to cross speed limit
Nov 25, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.