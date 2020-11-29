Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

US President Donald Trump arrives to a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the US Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the November 3 election dwindle.

“The problem is it’s hard to get it to the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Trump said he would still continue to fight the results of election, which was won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

“My mind will not change in six months,” Trump told Fox News.