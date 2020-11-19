Trump’s lawyer alleges voter fraud in ‘big cities’, says loss in Pennsylvania ‘statistically impossible’

Giuliani went on to claim that Philadelphia has cheated in about every single election in the last 60 years. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday reiterated the baseless claims of voter fraud in “big cities” controlled by Democrats. Giuliani told a press conference that various acts of voter fraud were committed in the presidential election and were particularly focussed on big cities with “a long history of corruption.”

Giuliani said that Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by over 700,000 votes and it was statistically impossible to lose the state after that point. He claimed that there are statisticians willing to testify for it, however, he added that it was just a speculation. He went on to claim that Philadelphia has cheated in about every single election in the last 60 years.

Georgia election officials expect to release a report on a hand tally of the presidential race but Guiliani said that the recount will tell nothing. “The recount in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again,” said Guiliani, without providing any concrete evidence of voter fraud. He argued that Trump would have won if they take out all the votes from blue areas in Wisconsin that overwhelmingly voted for Biden.

Earlier today, Trump said that the news conference by his lawyers will provide a “very clear and viable path to victory”. “Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place,” Trump had tweeted. The outgoing US president has been reluctant on conceding defeat, which has delayed the transition.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden has assembled a transition team, responsible for ensuring a smooth transfer of power. The transition team will select personnel to serve under Biden-Harris administration, determine policy implementation steps, and develop management agendas for federal agencies. The President- and Vice President-elect will take an oath of office in Washington DC, which will be administered by the Supreme Court chief justice.