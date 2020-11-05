Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / Twitter flags Donald Trump’s tweet for misleading info about US election vote count

Twitter flags Donald Trump’s tweet for misleading info about US election vote count

Trump’s latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, London

President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo )

Twitter Inc flagged a post by President Donald Trump on Thursday that said votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.

Click here for complete coverage of US elections

Trump’s latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

It is normal in US elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends on Election Day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH’s Predicted XI: No tinkering required for the SRH
Nov 06, 2020 00:17 IST
Only 78% funds for migrant scheme used
Nov 06, 2020 00:15 IST
Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
Rajasthan opts for Centre’s borrowing plan to meet GST shortfall
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.