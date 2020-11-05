Twitter flags Donald Trump’s tweet for misleading info about US election vote count

President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo )

Twitter Inc flagged a post by President Donald Trump on Thursday that said votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.

Trump’s latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

It is normal in US elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends on Election Day.