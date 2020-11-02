Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / United States surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

United States surpasses 95 million early ballots on eve of Election Day

A sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many US states.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:56 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number is equal to 69% of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election. (AP file photo)

More than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, a harbinger of what is expected to be the highest turnout of modern times.

Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number is equal to 69% of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election.

A sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many US states.

President Donald Trump, his administration criticized for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on October 27-29 shows Biden ahead, 51% to 43%.



But the race is still a toss-up in battleground states that decide the election through the Electoral College, including Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.

Click here for complete coverage of the US Presidential Election 2020

A large number of Trump’s Republican supporters are expected to turn up in person to vote on Election Day after Trump sowed distrust, without evidence, of mail-in voting by asserting it was riddled with fraud.

Democrats have largely embraced early voting, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of steps the Trump administration has taken to slow down the processing of US mail.

Experts predict turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in 2016. Only 47 million votes were submitted before Election Day four years ago.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Nov 02, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Neighbouring states living in denial over effecs of farm fires on Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP fields heavyweight Asha Devi to retain Patna’s Danapur seat
Nov 02, 2020 23:33 IST
Deposit amount equivalent to losses to MMRDA for stay on tree felling on Mumbai Metro 4 line: Bombay HC to petitioner
Nov 02, 2020 23:33 IST
No manufacturing units in new industrial areas: Kejriwal
Nov 02, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.