US election 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots as voting gets underway

People line up to vote in the 2020 US presidential election at PS 198 in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US. (Reuters)

As the voting for US presidential polls in America gets underway, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge the citizens to cast their ballots.

“It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!” said Biden on Twitter.

Following Biden, Harris also tweeted, “Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at http://IWillVote.com.”

After a campaign marked by rancour and fear, voters braved long lines and the threat of the Covid-19 virus on Tuesday to choose between Trump and Biden for the next four years. The polls opened at 6am (local time) and over the next hour, a number of states where the race is tighter are scheduled to open their polls – including North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Nearly 100 million Americans had already cast their ballots by Tuesday in early voting.

As the elections are being conducted amid the unprecedented times of Covid-19 pandemic, the results are expected to be delayed due to the record number of mail ballots.

Meanwhile, social media companies Twitter and Facebook outlined plans for placing warning labels on posts from US election candidates and campaigns that claim victory in advance of official results.

Republicans are also fighting to retain their Senate majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats. It’s not just senators on the ballot but also Washington’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, the economic fallout and tension over crimes against colour people.

With Republicans now controlling the chamber 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency.

As Biden is leading on several seats, as per the opinion polls, the elections are being held amid concerns over peaceful transfer of power in case Trump loses. Trump, multiple times in the past have refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November’s election.