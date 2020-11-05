Sections
US Election 2020: Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in office

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it,” Biden tweeted as returns from Tuesday’s election showed him in a strong position to defeat Trump.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:09 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House (REUTERS)

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House, hours after the withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump took effect.

