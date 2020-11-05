Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, the lush, green village has also been decked out in posters of Harris, with prayers offered at the local Hindu temple

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Thulasendrapuram

Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday (ANI Twitter)

Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday, as Joe Biden, her Democrat running mate in the US presidential election, moved closer to the White House.

Click here for complete coverage of US Presidential Elections

Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

“From yesterday, we are excited about the final result,” said Abirami, a resident of the village. “Now, we are hearing positive news. We are waiting to celebrate her victory.”

Many of her neighbours watched updates from the count on their mobile phones.



The lush, green village in the south of the country has also been decked out in posters of Harris, with prayers offered at the local Hindu temple.

Biden leads the count and has predicted he will win but closely contested states - including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina - were still tallying votes, leaving the election outcome uncertain.

Also Read | US Election 2020: When we might know results

Harris’s grandfather P.V. Gopalan and his family moved to Chennai nearly 90 years ago. He retired there as a high-ranking government official.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has repeatedly recalled walks with her grandfather on the beaches of Chennai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib
Nov 05, 2020 15:33 IST
BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
SPPU begins declaring final year exam results
Nov 05, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.