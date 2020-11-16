Sections
US Election 2020: Key health care measures likely to be reversed by Biden administration

Trump brought several changes to the health care plan through executive orders since the administration was unable to push the amendments through Democrats-controlled House.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Biden has promised to reverse all measures to curtail the bandwidth of Obamacare. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump reversed several health care measures implemented under the Barack Obama administration and President-elect Joe Biden is expected to restore it. In 2010, Obama had signed the Affordable Care Act into law but the Trump administration made sweeping changes, affecting the important health care measure.

Obamacare

The Trump administration slashed funds for the promotion of Obamacare open enrollment, leading to a decline in registrations for the Affordable Care Act. The US President even refused to open up a special enrollment period to allow the uninsured to select policies amid coronavirus pandemic. Biden has promised to reverse all these measures taken to curtail the bandwidth of Obamacare.

Work requirements

Trump brought several changes to the health care plan through executive orders since the administration was unable to push the amendments through Democrats-controlled House. It allowed states to require certain Medicaid recipients to work in order to receive the benefits. According to Biden’s health care plan, access to affordable health insurance shouldn’t depend on the state’s politics and it will ensure that.

Planned Parenthood and TitleX

Biden has promised to restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care, by reissuing guidance to states. It will specify that the states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers that refer for abortions. The Biden administration is also expected to reverse the rule which prevented family planning programs from obtaining Title X funds.

Mexico City Policy

Another key health care measure which is likely to be rescinded by Biden-Harris administration is the Mexico City Policy. The contested policy, which is also often referred to as the global gag rule, bars the federal government from supporting global health efforts in developing countries if the organisations involved in efforts also provide information on abortion services.

