US Election 2020: Know the top contenders for Secretary of State in Biden Administration

US President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce the names for key positions in the coming days, despite President Donald Trump’s reluctance to concede defeat in the general election. Biden has already named Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff and it is expected that the transition team will soon announce the nominations for some of the top jobs in the federal government, including US State Secretary, a position currently held by Mike Pompeo.

Here are some of the top contenders of the coveted job:

Susan Rice

According to US media reports, Susan Rice is considered as the frontrunner for secretary of state. The 56-year old American diplomat served under the Obama administration as UN ambassador and national security adviser. She also served in Clinton administration in various capacities.

Rice was considered as a clear choice to succeed Hillary Clinton as secretary of state for the second term of Obama administration. However, she withdrew her name following a controversy emanating from her defence of the Obama administration’s handling of the 2012 Benghazi attack. Rice ticks the checkbox for Biden’s promise of a diverse cabinet, which makes her a strong contender for the job.

Antony Blinken

Blinken served as deputy national security advisor from 2013 to 2015 and deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017 in the Obama administration. He was also present in the photograph of the White House Situation Room with Obama during the US military raid that killed the most wanted terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

The veteran diplomat has been a longtime confidant of Biden and his work experience in key roles for US national security makes him one of the top contenders for the secretary of state. However, Biden could also pick him as his national security adviser.

Chris Coons

Coons, a US Senator from the state of Delaware, was one of the first lawmakers to endorse Biden for presidential candidacy. Biden longtime ally occupies the same Senate seat which was held by Biden for decades. He is a part of several committees in the Senate, including Foreign Relations, Judiciary, Small Business & Entrepreneurship and Select Committee on Ethics. The moderate leader has the capability of convincing Republicans on key issues since he is known for working across the aisle for years.