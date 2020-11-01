Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / US Election 2020: North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests

US Election 2020: North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests

Graham police said they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County’s courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and later arresting eight people.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 06:21 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, GRAHAM N.C.

A woman reacts to pepper spray deployed by police at a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, US. (via REUTERS)

A get-out-the vote rally that ended with North Carolina police pepper spraying and arresting attendants was the result of participants blocking the roadway without authorization, authorities said Saturday.

Graham police said they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County’s courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and later arresting eight people.

A press release from the department said the march organized by Reverend Greg Drumwright didn’t have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright “missed the deadline,” Graham police said.

Also Read: ‘We need you’: GOP hunts for new voters in Trump territory



Police said attendees paused in the roadway for about nine minutes, creating traffic back ups “in all directions around court square.”



Later, police asked the crowd to disperse, giving them a five-minute warning to leave the roadway.

After the time passed, police said they released the spray toward the ground not “directly” toward any participant.

The “I Am Change” march to the polls was organized by activist Drumwright, and began as a march from a local church to the courthouse.

Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had “no intention” of having the rally in the street.

“We are fed up with this kind of treatment in Alamance County and in Graham City,” Drumwright said in a Facebook live video following the altercation. “Both of those law entities ... colluded to suppress peaceful organizers, who were here not only to vote today, but to call an end to system oppression and racial disparages.”

Lindsay Ayling, a graduate student and anti-racism activist who participated in the rally, told The Associated Press police used tear gas indiscriminately and without reason on the crowd, including on children.

“The police were looking for excuses to use pepper spray and arrest members of the crowd,” she said.

Also Read: US Election 2020: Expect a lot more of the same if Donald Trump wins a second term

Saturday is the last day to vote early in North Carolina, a key battleground President Donald Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein called the events “troubling.” He said election officials told him that polling places stayed open and people continued to vote.

“All eligible voters in North Carolina have a constitutional right to cast their vote safely and securely, without threats or intimidation,” said Stein, a Democrat.

A Confederate monument outside the Alamance County courthouse has been a local target for demonstrations since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Drumwright said he’ll be holding a press conference Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Tucker Street Apartments in Burlington, where he is from.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 05:02 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Nov 01, 2020 05:58 IST
Delhi plans infra for up to 12,000 Covid-19 cases in a day
Nov 01, 2020 05:02 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests
Nov 01, 2020 06:21 IST
President Trump protected US Constitution; can revive economy after pandemic, say his supporters
Nov 01, 2020 06:20 IST
‘We need you’: GOP hunts for new voters in Trump territory
Nov 01, 2020 06:11 IST
Goa casinos to reopen from today: Know Covid-19 guidelines here
Nov 01, 2020 06:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.