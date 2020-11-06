Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / US Presidential Election / US Election 2020: Philadelphia Police probe ‘plot’ to attack vote counting venue

US Election 2020: Philadelphia Police probe ‘plot’ to attack vote counting venue

Police have taken at least one man into custody and seized a weapon. A Hummer, which, as per a tip received by the police, had armed people driving up from Virginia to attack Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, has also been siezed.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police officers gather at Pennsylvania Convention Center after probing an alleged plot to attack vote counting venue of the 2020 US presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020 (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Philadelphia police said on Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested presidential election are being counted.

Click here for full US Election 2020 coverage

Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center, a police representative said.

Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer about which they had received a tip. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.

The news was reported earlier by Action News, an ABC affiliate. Video footage https://6abc.com/7689932 broadcast by the outlet showed a number of police officials at the scene.



Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held rallies in Philadelphia as election staffers slowly counted thousands of mail-in ballots that could decide Pennsylvania’s crucial 20 Electoral College votes.

Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying: “Vote stops on Election Day” and “Sorry, polls are closed” as Biden supporters danced to music behind a barricade across the street earlier in the day.

A state appellate court ruled on Thursday that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots.

The US Postal Service (USPS) said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials.

Trump has said repeatedly without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in US elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 14:32 IST
Virtual summit: India, Italy to ink trade, investment agreements
Nov 06, 2020 14:26 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Nov 06, 2020 13:35 IST

latest news

Karan Johar shares video with his twins Roohi and Yash
Nov 06, 2020 14:34 IST
Ningombam replaces Ahmad as Hockey India president
Nov 06, 2020 14:33 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 14:32 IST
84 schools in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district closed for five days after 80 teachers test Covid positive
Nov 06, 2020 14:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.